Patriots WR Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WTNH) — Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday in Beverly Hills.
According to BHPD, the New England Patriots’ wide receiver was charged with vandalism after jumping onto a driver’s vehicle and damaging it.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 200-block of North Beverly Drive.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13.
No mug shot is available at this time.
