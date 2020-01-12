Patriots WR Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism

by: WTNH Staff

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WTNH) — Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

According to BHPD, the New England Patriots’ wide receiver was charged with vandalism after jumping onto a driver’s vehicle and damaging it.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 200-block of North Beverly Drive.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13.

No mug shot is available at this time.

