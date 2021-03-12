NFLPA Externship program, #AthleteAnd initiative sees strong growth in recent years

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What are your favorite Buccaneers players going to do after they retire? As the NFL Players Association emphasizes, the possibilities are endless. With the average career of an NFL player lasting less than 4 years, most of these men will be looking to start the next chapter of their lives in their mid-20s.

To help foster this mentality of preparing for life after football, they provide players with an incredible resource to explore all these options. It’s called the NFLPA Externship Program. In its first year, they only had 13 players signed-up. Now in year eight, they’re up to nearly 300 total that have taken advantage of this resource, which is designed to set players up for success off of the field.

“A lot of players come into the league not having had the opportunity to get a lot of experience under their belt outside of football,” said NFLPA Player Manager Connor Ford. “Playing high school football, playing college football there’s not a big window of opportunity to participate in internships and job shadows. So when players are ready to transition into that next phase, they’re met with ‘Well we just need you to have a little more experience before you can step-in to this opportunity.’ So we created this extenship program to be a short team internship during the offseasons.”

The internships ususally last 1-3 weeks, with a virtual version this year for the players. They can choose basically any field that may interest them, but Ford said the most popular avenues have been real estate, entrepreneurship and start-ups as well as athletic administration.

This all ties-in to the #AthleteAnd initiative, which NFLPA Director of Player Affairs Dior Ginyard started four years ago. It began as a simple hashtag and has grown into workshops and an entire movement within the league, working to shift the narrative away from the stereotype that football players are just athletes.

“I wanted to use this hashtag as a way for players to start sharing what their careers, passions, interests were outside of football. Ginyard said. “I think a lot of times in the past, athletes were relying on fans to dictate what that is, media, coaches. But I really wanted them to own and kind of buy-in to what their identities are beyong the football field.”

The idea is to provide players with a professional development experience to build their own brand and build what that “AthleteAnd ______” is for them. As players find their passion– some already known and some newly found through the externships– they start to dictate their own narrative. The NFLPA is committed to bringing this out of players and in-turn communicate their abilities to the companies they work with.

“It’s helped us connect with partners,” Dior explained. “With the Gatorades, the EA Sports, like, ‘Hey, I know they wear helmets and I know they’re known for playing professional sports but we have so many unique guys off the field that have so many cool things that they’re interested in– whether it’s fishing, chefs, restaurant owners, et cetera.’ So the third part of #AthleteAnd is really to show partners the authentic and transparent side of professional football players with the helmet off.”

Former Bucs linebacker Cam Lynch is one of the many success stories from the NFLPA Externship Program. He has gotten into the media space, most recently doing on-air work at the Super Bowl, and has started his own media company called Heart Work Media. Lynch is now one of the faces of #AthleteAnd, to encourage current players to explore this opportunity.

“The parallel career path is very important,” Lynch said. “I think we’re all figuring it out now during the pandemic. So as an athlete, figure out what you enjoy outside of playing football. Playing football is extremely important and you want to focus on it, but figure out what your parallel career path is, because if you get hurt or something happens, you’re going to have to lean on that. It’s going to save you in the long run, trust me.”

Current Bucs players, Ndamukong Suh and C.J. Prosise have also invested their time in this resource. Suh did his externship with Target Accelerators and Prosise with Financial Finesse.