TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Each of the 32 teams across the National Football League changed their social media avatars to a picture of Damar Hamlin’s jersey in support of the injured 24-year-old.

The profile pictures show Hamlin’s jersey, his number, and text that reads “Pray For Damar.”

The Bills’ safety was injured Monday night when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game’s first quarter. Seconds after the big hit, Hamlin stood up and immediately collapsed to the ground.

Paramedics rushed to his aid, administering CPR and an AED on the field for nearly 10 minutes before he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

According to a statement from the Bills, “[Hamlin’s] heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”

The NFL has since issued an update on the suspended game. You can read their release by clicking here.