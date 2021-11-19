Bucs respond to report that Antonio Brown bought fake COVID-19 vaccination card

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing questions about his vaccination status after a report from the Tampa Bay Times newspaper said text messages they obtained showed Brown’s willingness to pay $500 for a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

According to the article, the player’s former live-in chef came forward with the allegation after claiming Brown owed him $10,000.

When 8 On Your Side reached out to Brown’s attorney, we received a statement saying, “Be like Antonio Brown and get the vaccine.”

A statement from the Buccaneers said, “After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highly the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy. All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced tougher coronavirus protocols because of rising cases and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brown missed a game earlier this year after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He hasn’t taken the field for a game in weeks due to an ankle injury.