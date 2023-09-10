MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFLA) — The wait is finally over…Bucs football is BACK! On Sunday afternoon, newly named QB1 Baker Mayfield will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL season opener.

The Bucs have seen a lot of change during the offseason, with a roster full of rookies, a new offensive coordinator calling the plays and contract discussions looming in the air, but change is good, and Tampa Bay is ready.

During the preseason, fans got a look at how the Bucs defense has strengthened, which will be imperative for Sunday’s matchup and trying to stop the connection between quarterback Kirk Cousins and Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

BUCS INJURIES: Bucs’ rookies DT Calijah Kancey (calf) and G Cody Mauch (back) were listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game.

VIKINGS INJURIES: Linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) was listed as questionable.

First Quarter:

8:23: TURNOVER!! Cousins lost the ball and Bucs’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was there to recover it.

12:27: Cousins passes short right to Justin Jefferson for 8 yards.

14:04: Mayfield passes short to White for 2 yards. Holding called on Bucs’ Goedeke.

14:12: Baker Mayfield’s first pass in regular season is incomplete short at the line of scrimmage.

14:27: False start called on Minnesota – enforced at MIN 33.

14:32: INCOMPLETE. Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. forces an incomplete pass from Cousins.

15:00: Bucs’ Jake Camarda punts 65 yards from TB 35 – touchback.