NFL Pro Bowl moving from Orlando to Las Vegas

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 29: Lorenzo Alexander #57 and Travis Kelce #87 pose with the tophy after the AFC defeated the NFC 20 to 13 during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Football League’s Pro Bowl is moving from Orlando to Las Vegas in 2021, the league announced  on Tuesday.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021, but few details are available.

The NFL tweeted a link for fans to sign up to register for more information regarding pre-sale opportunities.

On June 1, 2016, the NFL announced the Pro Bowl was moving from Aloha Stadium in Hawaii to Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Pro Bowl has previously been played in Hawaii for every year but 2010 and 2015.

