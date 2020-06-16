NFL Pro Bowl moving from Orlando to Las Vegas

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Football League’s Pro Bowl is moving from Orlando to Las Vegas in 2021, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021, but few details are available.
The NFL tweeted a link for fans to sign up to register for more information regarding pre-sale opportunities.
On June 1, 2016, the NFL announced the Pro Bowl was moving from Aloha Stadium in Hawaii to Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The Pro Bowl has previously been played in Hawaii for every year but 2010 and 2015.