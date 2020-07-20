NFL players raise safety concerns, owners meet

NFL players are raising concerns about safety as they prepare for their training camps later this month.

Their union says the league needs a plan for what to do if there’s a coronavirus outbreak among players.

But according to the union’s vice president, the Kansas City Chiefs is the only team with that plan.

He also says if the league doesn’t create a safe environment, the players don’t have to show up for work.

An NFL source says there are negotiations to try and resolve the issue.

A number of top players have tweeted they have concerns about returning.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..



And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾



We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts! #WeWantToPlay @NFL — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 19, 2020

The training camps are set to begin July 28, ahead of the season kickoff in September.

As of Friday, 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

