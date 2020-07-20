NFL players raise safety concerns, owners meet

NFL players are raising concerns about safety as they prepare for their training camps later this month.
Their union says the league needs a plan for what to do if there’s a coronavirus outbreak among players.
But according to the union’s vice president, the Kansas City Chiefs is the only team with that plan.
He also says if the league doesn’t create a safe environment, the players don’t have to show up for work.
An NFL source says there are negotiations to try and resolve the issue.
A number of top players have tweeted they have concerns about returning.
The training camps are set to begin July 28, ahead of the season kickoff in September.
As of Friday, 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19.
