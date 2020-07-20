LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

NFL players raise safety concerns, owners meet

NFL

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
nfl20logo20shield_26874597_ver1-0_640_360_534158

NFL players are raising concerns about safety as they prepare for their training camps later this month.

Their union says the league needs a plan for what to do if there’s a coronavirus outbreak among players.

But according to the union’s vice president, the Kansas City Chiefs is the only team with that plan.

He also says if the league doesn’t create a safe environment, the players don’t have to show up for work.

An NFL source says there are negotiations to try and resolve the issue.

A number of top players have tweeted they have concerns about returning.

The training camps are set to begin July 28, ahead of the season kickoff in September.

As of Friday, 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss