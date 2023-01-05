TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NFL players, coaches, and organizations have rallied to show support for Damar Hamlin with not only words of encouragement on social media, but also through donations to Hamlin’s charitable foundation.

The NFL family has banded together with gestures of solidarity to lift Hamlin up in his time of need.

“I’m sure everyone’s been praying for Damar and his family and the Bills organization,” said Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin. “I think one thing that is a bright spot in this dark time is that so many people came together to not only support him in the shared prayers, but a lot of people donated to his foundation, to his causes. Just the constant outpour of support for him, I think that’s a really, really bright spot in this dark time.”

Tom Brady was one of many players who donated to Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, contributing $10,000.

“We all have a lot of heartfelt thoughts for him,” Brady said. “He’s obviously a great young man and we all hope he recovers.”

Mike Evans Family Foundation showed its support by donating $5,000 to Hamlin’s foundation.

“On the field, a lot of things happen,” Evans said. “Guys beef, guys get into fights and scuffles and things like that but at the end of the day, we’re all chasing the same thing. That’s taking care of our family and playing the best ball we can, while we can. For that injury to happen and to show the brotherhood and the camaraderie around the league, it was great.”

Another way the Bucs showed their solidarity with Hamlin is that they’ve illuminated Raymond James Stadium in Bills colors this week.