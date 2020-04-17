The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night

Breaking News
As the sporting world looks to get back on track, the National Football League will go virtual with its presentation of the NFL Draft.  It’s one of the few events in sports that hasn’t been canceled, so our team across the nation will get you ready for what’s sure to be must-see TV!

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas.  Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York while teams submit their selections virtually.

We’ll be previewing the first round of the NFL Draft during special livestreams Monday through Wednesday at 3/2c.  You can view those on our NFL Draft page.

On Thursday night, join us for a 4-hour breakdown of each selection from our team of sports journalists across the nation.  Our coverage, beginning at 8pm ET, will be led by WCMH’s Jerod Smalley, KLAS’s Chris Maathuis, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and former Bronco and Super Bowl Champion linebacker Brandon Marshall.  You’ll be able to watch Thursday’s stream on both our NFL Draft section and Facebook page.

And just because the in-person festivities in Las Vegas were canceled doesn’t mean we can’t bring some of “Sin City” to Thursday’s coverage.

“It’s always a numbers game in Vegas, so a Las Vegas sports book director will break down the odds and have projections on players and NFL teams,” said co-host Chris Maathuis.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

  • Monday, April 20: 3:00pm EST
  • Tuesday, April 21: 3:00pm EST
  • Wednesday, April 22: 3:00pm EST
  • Thursday, April 23: 8:00pm EST

In addition to the normal draft festivities, the league announced the program will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon,” which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

