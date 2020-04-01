NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled

NFL Draft

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.

The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell said that “public health conditions are highly uncertain” and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft.

The draft, which has become a huge extravaganza since leaving New York in 2015, will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”

Prospects and their families will not be at the draft. It is possible the draft will more resemble a studio TV show.

Even without the big party on the Strip, the draft should still draw considerable attention and TV ratings while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus.

Goodell instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees on Wednesday. On Thursday, he told teams to plan to conduct draft operations outside of team facilities and with the ability to talk to other teams as well as draft headquarters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"

Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

What money is out there for struggling small businesses?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What money is out there for struggling small businesses?"

Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida"

Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected"

strike teams answer coronavirus calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "strike teams answer coronavirus calls"

a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks"

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss