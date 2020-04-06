Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

NFL Draft

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.

“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives),” Goodell wrote, “and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.”

All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.

“We will reopen facilities when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in compliance with government mandates,” he wrote.

The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.

“We have made this decision for several reasons,” he wrote. “All clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental equity principle that all clubs operate in a consistent and fair way.

“Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices. Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisers, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need properly to screen participants, and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face.”

Several team general managers had sought a delay in the draft, basically citing an unfair playing field. But the owners pushed for the draft, the NFL’s biggest offseason event, to take place as scheduled. It is up to each team to ensure not only safe and healthy conditions, but to offset any perceived competitive imbalance under the guidelines set forth by Goodell.

“We are operating in an environment unlike anything we have experienced before,” Goodell added, “one that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation.”

Plans for televising the draft have not been finalized, though it is expected that ESPN and NFL Network will do so, perhaps in a joint effort.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa"

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss