TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Former University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson found his new home after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The third-year sophomore declared for the draft in December 2022. He opted to forgo his remaining college eligibility and not take part in UF’s appearance in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl.

A Gainesville, Florida native, Richardson finished his career as a Gator with 24 appearances, and 13 starts. He recorded 3,105 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 54.7.

The Gators went 6-7 overall and finished the conference with a 3-5 record in 2022.