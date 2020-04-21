Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Bucs could target O-Line on day one of NFL Draft

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Draft week has finally arrived for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the questions of what the team plans to do on night one, Thursday, seem to have answers pointed to one area: the offensive line.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas broke down the Bucs’ first-round options with Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. There are four elite offensive tackles that could fill the void at right tackle, should the Bucs ultimately decide not to bring back veteran Demar Dotson. A month into free agency, Dotson remains unsigned and the team added a different veteran to the mix, Joe Haeg, who comes from the Indianapolis Colts.

The top four tackles available on Thursday are Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas. In the event that all four players are gone before the Bucs’ 14th pick, Houston’s Josh Jones is another strong candidate.

The usual draft week rumors will have the Bucs thinking as teams like the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly trying to move up to the 13th selection. If they jump one pick ahead of the Bucs, is this a sign of a run for one of the offensive linemen?

The Bucs can also consider defensive players at pick 14 in the event that a tackle is not the choice. Defensive tackles Derrick Brown of Auburn and Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina would both fit the Bucs 3-4 run stopping scheme. Both players could also be a long-term solution in the absence of veteran Ndamukong Suh.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key"

Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Sarasota man struggles getting to and from work after thieves steal motorcycle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota man struggles getting to and from work after thieves steal motorcycle"

Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there"

'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video"

35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19"

Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic"

Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala"

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"
More Local News

No te lo perdas

More NO TE LO PIERDAS