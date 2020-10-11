NFL does major juggling of schedule due to coronavirus

Denver Broncos’ Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates a sack with Malik Reed (59) during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.

Tuesday night’s game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.