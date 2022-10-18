TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving football games are an American tradition, along with Black Friday shopping the day after. Now, the NFL and Amazon are teaming up for a special game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Prime Video will exclusively stream a “Black Friday” game, the Friday after Thanksgiving next year.

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will take place on Friday Nov. 24, 2023. According to Rapoport, the expected kick-off will be at 3 p.m. ET.

Teams for the Black Friday game have yet to be determined.