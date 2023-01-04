ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL is holding a media conference Wednesday afternoon, officials announced.

The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game.

“We continue to keep Damar Hamlin and his family in our thoughts,” NFL Executive VP of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy Jeff Miller said. He emphasized that the NFL will not be sharing updates on Hamlin’s status or, as the family and the Bills will be sharing that information.

According to a 1:30 p.m. tweet from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin “remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

With players, staff, and fans from all sides rattled, the game was temporarily suspended, and then eventually postponed indefinitely.

Chief NFL Spokesperson Brian McCarthy said that the conference will be held via Zoom, and include NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, and NFL Executive VP of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy Jeff Miller.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.