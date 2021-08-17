Jaguars release Tim Tebow after signing him in May

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow runs during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – If you thought the reunion of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer in Jacksonville seemed like a far-fetched dream, you would be correct.

Tebow, the quarterback who won two national championships with Meyer at the University of Florida, requested a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars and their head coach, Meyer, in April. He stepped onto the field as a tight end – not as a quarterback – and, in May, the Jaguars signed him to a one-year contract.

Tebow posted a message on Twitter Tuesday morning after the team released him.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream,” he wrote.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

He also thanked the Jaguars organization and everyone who supported him on this journey.