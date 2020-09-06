Browns, Bengals allowed 6,000 fans at 2 home games

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WFLA) — The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans at two home games this season.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings.

The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

Cleveland will be permitted to have fans for its opener on Thursday, Sept. 17 against Cincinnati and on Sept. 27 against Washington.

The Bengals home dates are Oct. 4 against Jacksonville and Oct. 25 against the Browns.

Earlier this week in Florida, however, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced no fans will be allowed at the first two home games of the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced July 10 that it will allow 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.”

On Aug. 24, the Miami Dolphins announced it will allow a maximum of 13,000 or 20 percent capacity for their Sept. 20 home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

