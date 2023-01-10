BUFFALO, N.Y. (WFLA) — The Buffalo Bills gave an update on safety Damar Hamlin Tuesday after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati last week.

The Bills organization said Hamlin remains hospitalized but is in good spirits at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

The football organization said Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown to Buffalo.

The Associated Press reported that Hamlin has been walking since Friday and eating regular food and undergoing therapy.

The 24-year-old has made significant progress after spending his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator.

During the Bills’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC said Hamlin “jumped up and down” and set “every alarm in off in the ICU in the process” when the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

The Bills went on to beat the Patriots, 35-23, to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They will host the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s Wild Card game.