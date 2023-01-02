CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed off the field in an ambulance Monday following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter.

With 5:58 remaining in the quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. Seconds after the hit, Hamlin stood up, then collapsed onto his back. Once down, Hamlin did not appear to be moving.

Minutes after the hard hit, ESPN commentators reported that paramedics rushed to Hamlin’s aid administering CPR on the field.

Players from both teams watched helplessly during the ordeal. The teams later gathered in a circle taking a stand on one knee as the the injured Hamlin was rushed out of the stadium.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Moments later, Bills coach Sean McDermott pulled the team off the field and the game has been temporarily suspended.

Bengals players are now joining Bills players at midfield as Hamlin goes into the ambulance pic.twitter.com/PaoiUbbB8r — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 3, 2023

According to KOBE Sports reporter Joe Danneman, “Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own.”

Monday’s incident market the second time a Bills player has had to be taken off the field in an ambulance this season. In Week 2 against Tennessee, cornerback Dane Johnson had to be taken out in an ambulance after a neck injury.

