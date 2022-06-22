(WFLA) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, according to an announcement from the team Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

The NFL also tweeted about Ferguson’s death saying, “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

According to a report from ESPN, Ferguson, who was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, had participated in every offseason practice this year.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport quoted Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, as saying “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

Lawson did not immediately reveal a cause of death.

Ferguson had three children. Two daughters and a son, the ESPN report added.