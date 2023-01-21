Peyton Hillis, seen here in 2010, was reportedly injured while saving his children from drowning at a beach in Florida. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KARK) – The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care. Hillis had been admitted into the ICU earlier this month, after reportedly rushing into the water at a beach in Pensacola, to save his children from drowning.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident, recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’ fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers when Hillis was in the hospital.

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.