(NEXSTAR) — Your mother brought you into this world, raised you, and worked tirelessly to support your dreams and passions throughout your entire life.

The least you can do is buy her some eggs.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the analysts at Yelp have scoured their national databases in an attempt to determine the 100 best-reviewed brunch restaurants on the platform. This year, restaurants in 34 different states made the list, meaning that (hopefully), you won’t have to drag mom too far for eggs benny or mimosas.

Coming in at No. 1 — with a 4.5-star rating out of over 1,600 reviews — is Café Kacao in Oklahoma City, which specializes in Latin American cuisine alongside classic brunch staples and coffee drinks. The Comfort Café in San Antonio nabbed the No. 2 spot, thanks in part to its homestyle brunch dishes offered on a pay-what-you-can basis in support of the addiction recovery program operated by its parent organization. And at No. 3 is The Wild Chive in Long Beach, California, where the vegan fare garners rave reviews from locals.

Certain states also had especially good showings, specifically California and Florida, which each boasted 10 entries on this year’s ranking — the maximum allowable number of restaurants for any given state. (Yelp instituted a maximum number of businesses from any single state for purposes of “geographic diversity,” according to a Yelp blog post.)

Yelp’s complete ranking of the country’s 100 best brunch spots is listed below.

Cafe Kacao – Oklahoma City, OK Comfort Cafe – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX The Wild Chive – Long Beach, CA Crackings – Destin – Destin, FL Immigrant Son Caffe – Ventura, CA The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Creamy Spoon French Bistro – Glendale, CA Flavor Rich Restaurant – Suwanee, GA Savorez – Wilmington, NC The Getaway Cafe – Meyers, CA Cafe La Maude – Philadelphia, PA Don’s Country Kitchen – Oceanside, CA Sunny Point Café – Asheville, NC Over Easy – Medford, OR The Lemon Tree – Bend, OR The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX Over Easy – Kailua, HI George Bistro + Bar – Pensacola, FL McKay Cottage Restaurant – Bend, OR Bulegreen Cafe Yard – Oakland Park, FL Willow & Whisk – Wyckoff, NJ Toasted Gastrobrunch – Las Vegas, NV Toast Murrieta – Murrieta, CA Jam! – Bozeman, MT Cafe Bonjour – Boston, MA Missy’s Main Street Cafe – Rockaway, NJ Baja Cafe – Tucson, AZ Perly’s – Richmond, VA Le Petit Paris – Jacksonville, FL The Corner – Montclair, NJ SAP – Appleton, WI Psomi – Tampa, FL Little Griddle – Portland, OR Lapisara Eatery – San Francisco, CA Phoebe’s Diner – Austin, TX Maison Cafe & Market – Dana Point, CA Bearcat Cafe – New Orleans, LA Tibbitts @ Fern Hill – Tacoma, WA Blueberry’s Grill – North Myrtle Beach, SC Noble Crust – St. Petersburg, FL PK’s Roosevelt Room – St. Augustine, FL Ovo Frito Cafe – Evanston, IL Drift – Myrtle Beach, SC Another Broken Egg Cafe – Clearwater Beach, FL Urban Egg Denver Tech Center – Denver, CO Paperboy – Austin, TX Brownstones Coffee – Amityville – Amityville, NY Mama Clemenza’s – Miramar Beach, FL Buttermilk – Geneva, IL French Toast – New Orleans, LA Hen Mother Cookhouse – Johns Creek, GA Havana – Walnut Creek, CA Cups Cafe – Palm Desert, CA Junk Ditch Brewing Company – Fort Wayne, IN Mad Rooster Cafe – Milwaukee – West Milwaukee, WI Scrambled – Henderson, NV The Flipside Cafe – Fort Mill, SC Polite Society – Saint Louis, MO Neighborhood Jam Tulsa – Tulsa, OK Sweet E’s Cafe – Honolulu, HI Zenaida’s Cafe – Las Vegas, NV Page’s Okra Grill – Mount Pleasant, SC Maple Leaf Diner – Dallas, TX Voo La Voo Cafe – Wilton Manors, FL Creekside Cafe & Grill – Steamboat Springs, CO Carson’s Food And Drink – Lexington, KY Butters Pancakes & Café – Hayden Rd – Scottsdale, AZ Prep and Pastry – Tucson, AZ Doo-Dah Diner – Wichita, KS Geppetto Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA Bay Local Eatery – Virginia Beach, VA The Alcove – Sunnyside, NY Down the Hatch Maui – Lahaina, HI Dime Store – Detroit, MI Blue’s Egg – Milwaukee, WI The Mason Jar Cafe – Benton Harbor, MI Monell’s Dining & Catering – Nashville, TN Bay 34th Street Diner – Arlington, TX Yummies Bistro – South Padre Island, TX Brunch 101 of Hoquiam – Hoquiam, WA Egg – Saint Louis, MO Lacroix Restaurant at The Rittenhouse – Philadelphia, PA El Huevo Mexi-Diner – Norman, OK Screen Door Pearl District – Portland, OR The Buff Restaurant – Boulder, CO Proud Mary Coffee – Portland, OR Vintage – Vail, CO Honey Butter Cafe – Franklin, WI The Shanty – Warwick, RI Yaz’s Table – Abington, MA Nina’s Brunch – Forney, TX Barney’s Brunch House – Frisco, TX Silver Queen Cafe – Baltimore, MD Bistro 76 Cafe & Catering – Edmonds, WA Swan Street Diner – Buffalo, NY Hot Suppa – Portland, ME The Secret Garden Cafe – Occoquan, VA Pullman Bar & Diner – Iowa City, IA The Corner – Milford, CT The Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK

In compiling this year’s list, Yelp’s team limited its rankings to businesses in its Breakfast & Brunch category, concentrating on restaurants with reviews that frequently mentioned “brunch,” specifically. These eateries were then ranked according to a number of factors, including the volume of their reviews and their Yelp ratings as of April 6, 2023.

“Whether she loves classic eggs benedict at a cozy cafe or buttery pancakes at a white tablecloth restaurant, you’re sure to find the perfect place to take the mom in your life with some help from Yelp,” the company wrote in a blog post.

More information on Yelp’s rankings, including links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found at the platform’s official site.