(KTLA) — Noah Schnapp, star of the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” has publicly come out as gay.

Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”

Schnapp was a breakout star in the Netflix series, portraying the character Will Byers since 2016.

The video’s caption reads: “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

After years of speculation, in a July 2022 interview with Variety, Schnapp confirmed fan theories that his character was also gay.

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike (Wheeler). They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons,” Schnapp said. “Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline.”

Schnapp and the rest of the cast of “Stranger Things” are preparing for life after the Netflix series. Season five of the hit show will be its last, but it’s unclear when it will air or if production on the final season has begun.