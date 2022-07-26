COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A butter sculpture of five Ohio kids and their fair animals stands alongside the iconic butter cow at the Ohio State Fair this year.

The American Dairy Association Midwest selected five participants showing their animals including a lamb, chicken, and a pig “to reflect on the true meaning and traditions of the fair, which began in 1850.”

Made from approximately 2,530 pounds of butter, this is the largest butter cow displayed at the Ohio State Fair to date and the first display built in two years.

Over the weekend, the sculptors started their assembly by building wooden and steel frames to support the weight of the butter. They worked with 55-pound blocks for hours layering, molding, and smoothing the butter in a 46-degree cooler inside the Dairy Products Building at the Ohio Expo Center.

Over the years at the Ohio State Fair, the American Dairy Association Mideast has honored great Ohioans and moments in Ohio history such as Brutus Buckeye and Urban Meyer after the Ohio State Football National Championship win in 2015, the Cleveland Cavaliers after their 2016 NBA Championship win, and most recently in 2019 the Apollo 11 crew and Neil Armstrong’s 50th anniversary of becoming the first person to walk on the moon.

The fair runs from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, August 7.