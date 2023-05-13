WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio sheriff’s office is looking for a man who reportedly escaped the Augalize County Jail in Wapakoneta.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is looking for 30 year-old Brendan Reed. He is said to have escaped the jail on Saturday, May 13 around 12:30 p.m. and was last seen just south of the office, near the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant.

Authorities say he left by forcing open a locked door and fled from the the jail.

Reed is described as 5’9″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. An all-yellow jumpsuit and orange flip flops is the last clothing Reed was last seen in.

He has ties to both Darke County, Ohio, and Portland, Indiana.

Originally, he was being held on a drug violation, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who sees Reed to call 911.