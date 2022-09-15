(The Hill) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a billboard campaign in several red states on Thursday, touting access to abortion in the Golden State.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” Newsom said in a tweet. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

The billboards — going up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma — advertise the state’s new reproductive health website.

The website, abortion.ca.gov, provides information about accessing abortion in California, including traveling to obtain an abortion. Newsom announced the website’s launch on Tuesday, just hours after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) unveiled new legislation for a 15-week national abortion ban.

Newsom’s new billboard campaign features slogans like “Texas doesn’t own your body. You do.” and “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.” One billboard quotes the Bible — typically cited by anti-abortion activists — saying “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

This is not Newsom’s first foray into other states’ politics this election year, fueling rumors of a potential 2024 presidential run.

The California governor, who is running for reelection this year, ran ads in Florida in early July, slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and encouraging Floridians to move to California. Later that same month, Newsom ran ads in several Texas newspapers, criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on abortion access and gun violence.