CHICAGO (WGN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after scaling the Accenture Tower in Chicago’s West Loop.

The 42-story building, located at 500 West Madison Street, houses the Consul General of Israel, as well as other companies and various restaurants.

Tenants on the south side of the building were told to stay away from windows as the man managed to scale up the length of the high-rise.

The man reached the rooftop and was immediately taken into police custody. Charges are pending.

Maison Des Champs has been identified as an alleged anti-abortion activist who goes by the name “Pro-life Spider-Man” on social media. A video of him climbing the Accenture Tower was livestreamed on his Instagram account.

He was arrested in Oklahoma last year after climbing Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower. He has also scaled the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and the New York Times Building, as well as buildings in Detroit and Las Vegas.

When asked if he felt as if his climb was a “waste of city resources” by Nexstar’s KFOR last year, he said, “It’s a growing movement. But, you know, I could help them come up with a plan that would be better, I guess, save resources.”