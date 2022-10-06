OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police have identified a man accused of a reported sexual assault at a metro Halloween store in late September. He was identified after a Facebook post by the Oklahoma City Police Department was shared over 2,000 times.

He’s accused of the crime that reportedly occurred inside a Halloween store in the Oklahoma City Outlets mall. According to a police report, the man was wearing a long-haired black wig, a pearl necklace, a red corset, and black pantyhose when the incident happened.

KFOR went to the business to get details but were pointed to their regional manager.

“I will tell you that we are investigating it ourselves. I know the police are, as well,” the regional manager told KFOR over the phone. “We’re trying to cooperate as much as we can.”

Other than that, the business declined to comment.

In a Facebook post, a family member of the victim claimed the man lured their disabled family member to a back corner of the store and sexually assaulted her.

Several details of the incident are unclear at this time. It should be emphasized that these are currently only allegations. No one has been arrested.