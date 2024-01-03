SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida family’s pet saved a teen from a house fire on New Year’s Eve while his mother was out of town.

Single mom Nicole Evans is thankful her loyal dog, Macho, helped her son escape the fire that destroyed their home in Safety Harbor, located about 20 miles west of Tampa.

Evans said she got the call that her house was in flames on Sunday. The dog realized something wasn’t right and woke up her teenage son, Griffin, to alert him about the fire.

“He just kept going at him and then he just gave him a nip, a couple of them, and (woke) him up,” Evans said. “It was probably the worst experience of my life to not be with the person you love the most while something’s happening to them that you can’t do something about.”

Evans has lived in Safety Harbor for two decades. While she may be starting the new year without a home, it is not without support.

“I have neighbors and friends in this community who have stepped up beyond what any person could ever imagine that people would do for them,” she said. “And before I was even able to get my wits about me, I already had people telling me it was going to be okay.”

Evans said the dog’s quick thinking and unwavering loyalty is priceless.

“All those things (we lost) are just things … and some of those things do matter,” she said. “In the end, it’s all replaceable. He’s not replaceable, my dog is not replaceable.”

The family said their home is a total loss. The Safety Harbor Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.