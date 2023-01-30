CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

Hull, known as “The Golden Jet,” is the Blackawks’ all-time leading scorer. In 1961, he helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup title.

He is considered one of the best hockey players of all time, with 1,170 career points and over 600 goals.

Early last year, Hull lost his status as an ambassador for the team. His past had come under scrutiny, including two allegations of domestic violence, first in 1986 by his wife, Deborah, resulting in a conviction of assault against a police officer.

In 2002, more allegations came from his second wife, Joanne, in an interview for an ESPN SportsCentury documentary.

He was also quoted in 1998 while speaking to a Russian newspaper, to which he said, “Hitler, for example, had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far.”

Hull ended his career in Chicago in 1972 and finished with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers.

Hull has a statue outside of the United Center to commemorate his career.

The Blackhawks released the following statement on his passing.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.”

Blackhawks’ owner Rocky Wirtz issued the following statement.

“Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family. When I assumed leadership of the organization upon my father’s passing in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador of the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed.”