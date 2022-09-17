(NEXSTAR) – Family Dollar is asking locations in 11 states to stop selling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste that had been “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements,” according to a voluntary Family Dollar recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

News of the recall follows similar notices issued by Family Dollar in July and August, which also concerned products that were improperly stored before being shipped to stores.

The latest recall, which affects Colgate Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash, concerns products shipped between May and June 21 to stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The recalled products include six different varieties of Colgate Optic White:

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste, 2.1 ounces

Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste, 4.2 ounces

Colgate Optic White Mouthwash, 16 fluid ounces

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste, 3 ounces

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh, 3 ounces

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint, 4.2 ounces

Any customer who may have purchased the recalled products can return their items to the place of purchase for a refund “without a receipt,” according to the recall notice. Those with questions can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions as a result of using the products. The FDA, however, urges those who may have experienced problems to contact a doctor and report their issue to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.

In July, Family Dollar recalled 425 over-the-counter products, which included toothpastes, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids and more, that were inadvertently shipped to stores between May and mid-June, saying they had been stored at improper temperatures.

Family Dollar expanded the recall August, due to additional products having been stored outside of required temperatures.