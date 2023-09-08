CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday on allegations of obstructing an investigation in Oklahoma.

Bryan, 27, was booked into the Craig County Jail just before 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what led to his arrest.

Zach Bryan told followers there was a mugshot of him “floating around” after the arrest. (Photo from Craig County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryan posted a statement about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, about an hour after bonding out of Craig County Jail.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he added. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Nexstar’s KFOR has reached out to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately get a response.

The country singer’s latest album, the self-titled “Zach Bryan,” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.