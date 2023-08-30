ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Drivers are getting a surprise deal on gas Thursday, courtesy of Circle K. The gas station chain announced that over 5,000 locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The company will also have a 50% deal on food and drinks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car washes and electric vehicle charging will also be at a discount.

“Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings,” said COO Alex Miller.

The deal is only available at participating Circle K locations and may not be available in some states. “Out of an abundance of caution” the company is not hosting Circle K Day this week in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina due to Hurricane Idalia.

The company said it would reschedule the discount day in those states, but hasn’t yet picked a date.

Circle K added there will be even more discounts at many gas stations. Some locations will hand out fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel.

To see which locations are offering deals this Thursday, visit Circle K’s website.

The one-day discount comes as gas prices remain high around the country – as they often are during the peak summer travel season. The national average was $3.83 on Wednesday, according to AAA.