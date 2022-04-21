Nexstar News Wire

Skip to content
Top Stories
LIVE: FL worker trapped in trench, rescue in progress
Live
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
Gallery
LIVE: Deputies on scene of shooting in Brooksville
Live
Cultural Campus brings diversity to University Area
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: FL worker trapped in trench, rescue in progress
Live
Top Stories
Cultural Campus brings diversity to University Area
Video
Top Stories
Woman stole FL man’s $200K watch collection: cops
Video
Police fatally shoot grandmother with dementia
Video
Polk toddler dies after ‘long-term starvation’: Judd
Video
New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys …
Video
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Farmers, homeowner blocked from accessing property
Top Stories
Fires at Tampa house at center of building probe
Video
Top Stories
Man loses life savings after crook steals phone number
Video
Teen accused in deputy shootout gets plea deal: source
Video
Tampa woman waits years for delayed dream home construction
Video
Tampa trainer faces suspension after horse overdoses
Video
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Bucs to play Chiefs on ‘Sunday Night Football’
Top Stories
Rays snap 3-game skid, hold off Angels 4-2
Top Stories
What broadcasting challenges await Tom Brady?
Video
Lightning look to stave off elimination in Game 6
What does Tom Brady’s return mean for Kyle Trask?
Video
Maple Leafs beat Lightning, take 3-2 series lead
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Cultural Campus brings diversity to University Area
Video
Top Stories
Black-owned CurlCap is historic Disney collaboration
Video
‘By no means is it over’: Dr. Fauci gives update …
Video
Local gun club educates woman. helping representation
Video
Hillsborough expands help for minority, small businesses
Video
Nexstar News Wire
Oil & gas lease sales canceled in Alaska, Gulf of …
Top Nexstar News Wire Headlines
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five GOP lawmakers
Child Tax Credit tool reopens for missing payments
Local News
LIVE: Deputies on scene of shooting in Brooksville
Cultural Campus brings diversity to University Area
New dinosaur exhibit opening up at MOSI
1M COVID deaths: Here’s how many died in Tampa Bay
St. Petersburg College to offer full-ride scholarships …
Polk toddler dies after ‘long-term starvation’: Judd
Bucs to play Chiefs on ‘Sunday Night Football’
Florida gas prices hitting record highs daily
Top Stories
LIVE: FL worker trapped in trench, rescue in progress
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
LIVE: Deputies on scene of shooting in Brooksville
1M COVID deaths: Here’s how many died in Tampa Bay
FL woman had ‘getting arrested’ on bucket list: cops
St. Petersburg College to offer full-ride scholarships …
Florida
LIVE: FL worker trapped in trench, rescue in progress
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
1M COVID deaths: Here’s how many died in Tampa Bay
FL woman had ‘getting arrested’ on bucket list: cops
St. Petersburg College to offer full-ride scholarships …
Woman stole FL man’s $200K watch collection: cops
8 On Your Side
Farmers, homeowner blocked from accessing property
Fires at Tampa house at center of building probe
Man loses life savings after crook steals phone number
Teen accused in deputy shootout gets plea deal: source
Tampa woman waits years for delayed dream home construction
Tampa trainer faces suspension after horse overdoses
Don't Miss
Animal rescues struggle with increased pet surrenders
Threat of glacial lake outburst floods grows
Honor Flight veterans return from 1st trip in 3 years
How to see this weekend’s Blood Moon lunar eclipse
Firm buys entire FL community for $45 million
