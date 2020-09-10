Newsfeed Now: Wildfires rage on the West Coast; NFL season kicks off in Kansas City

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo help wanted signs for servers and cooks at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa are displayed along route 40 at the entrance to the resort in Farmington, Pa. U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about a job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Labor Department said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. KTXL’s Olivia Degennaro reports on the latest.

Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9, 2020. – Dangerous dry winds whipped up California’s record-breaking wildfires and ignited new blazes, as hundreds were evacuated by helicopter and tens of thousands were plunged into darkness by power outages across the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OREGON WILDFIRES: Thousands of people have fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what governor Kate Brown said Wednesday could turn out be the greatest loss of human life and property from wildfires in Oregon’s history. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports on the latest.

Residents of California and Oregon woke up to smoke filled skies and poor air quality Wednesday (Photo: Bill Disbrow/Nexstar Digital)

ATTACK OVER A COOKIE: A judge sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 90 days in jail after she climbed through a McDonald’s drive thru window and attacked three employees because she did not get a cookie. WJW’s Peggy Gallek reports.

BIG CATCH: Over the Labor Day weekend, Stephen Thomas went fishing to enjoy the last days of summer. He said he was fishing in his favorite spot near the lake but did not go into details about exactly where that is. Then, within an hour and a half, he caught several giant catfish.

NFL KICKOFF: Following a magical 2019 season and run through the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. WDAF’s Marcus Officer reports on how officials are getting ready for the NFL Kickoff.

