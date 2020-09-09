Newsfeed Now: Wildfires for thousands to evacuate along the West Coast; Stimulus check debate continues on Capitol Hill

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Other stories in today’s show:

WESTERN WILDFIRES: Thousands of people have fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what the governor coined a “once in a generation event.” KOIN’s Elise Haas joins from Washington County, OR to give the latest on conditions in the region.

STIMULUS DEBATE:  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

TRICK-OR-TREAT BAN: With summer coming to a close and fall fast approaching, the COVID-19 pandemic remains the scariest terror of all, prompting Los Angeles County health officials to release guidance on how to safely celebrate the upcoming spooky Halloween season.

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

FRIENDS SAVE WOMAN: A weekly Zoom call among a longtime group of friends turned out to save Dorothy Farris’ life on July 30. The 69-year-old from Palos Verdes was on a video call with four of her girlfriends when they noticed she started slurring her words and slumping over. KTLA’s Kimberly Cheng reports.

