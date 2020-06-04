Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 4, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – We’re getting some data to back up how Americans are responding to the protests all across the nation. After days of protest following the death of George Floyd, more than half of Americans say race relations haven’t improved since the 1960s. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID-19 & PROTESTS: Violent protests in the city may be putting people in danger in ways they don’t realize. COVID-19 testing sites are closed, limiting diagnoses of the deadly disease. And as protesters marched side by side, they risked spreading and contracting the virus that can now infect thousands of households. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DREW BREES APOLOGIES: Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued an apology Thursday after being sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes over comments he made opposing kneeling during the national anthem. WGNO’s Curt Sprang joins the conversation.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SPEAKING THROUGH MUSIC: The overwhelming cry for justice and change is evident in volume; in signs, marches, and even in music. War Mothershed is an Oklahoma-based rap artist who is working with a small group of other musicians and producers. KFOR’s Galen Culver reports.

War Mothershed seeks to “give a voice to the voiceless.”

DONUT DELIVERY: A Facebook post by a Little Rock, AR police officer is taking off on social media after a stranger made an unexpected delivery to multiple cops working during Monday night’s protests. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

