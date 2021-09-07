Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden surveys Ida cleanup in the Northeast; pharmacy fills prescription for live music

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Later today President Biden will visit storm-ravaged sections of New Jersey and New York as those communities began to heal from Hurricane Ida damage.

See more about this story on NewsNation

Officers tried to get into a New York basement so they could rescue a trapped family as Hurricane Ida dumped rain on the region. But their efforts failed and three people, including a toddler, drowned inside.

See the full story on PIX 11

As another holiday passes during the pandemic, the fear of a possible spike in COVID cases lingers after several days of potential super spreader events health experts fear a deadly start to fall.

See the full story on NewsNation

There are fears that people trying to help women could face a lawsuit because of Texas’ new strict abortion law. Now many are helping victims of sexual assault wage their own lawsuits.

See the full story on KXAN News

Lyft and Uber say they will help cover legal fees for drivers who may run into problems under the new law. The companies’ leaders agree that their drivers should not be penalized for helping customers get where they need to be.

See the full story on KXAN News

A Kansas City firefighter accused of assaulting a woman on the side of the road is heading to court ahead of the hearing, the firefighter’s neighbors are pushing for heavy punishment, saying he has harassed multiple people before and since the incident.

See the full story on FOX4 News Kansas City

You can pick up just about anything at the store but at a pharmacy in Manhattan, the owners stock something special– a musical prescription.