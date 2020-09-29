Newsfeed Now: Countdown to the first Presidential Debate, California Wildfires, Carole Baskin, and more

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.
Other stories in today’s show:
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Firefighters say they hoped dying winds would enable them to bear down on a wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations while a second blaze killed at least three people.
NEW LAW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas earlier this year.
COVID-19 DEATHS: The world passed the previously unimaginable mark of 1 million coronavirus deaths on Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
OUTDOOR CLASSROOM: The coronavirus pandemic has forced teachers to rethink how they organize their students’ learning space. Mark Whittaker, a 5th grade teacher at Hampden Meadows School in Barrington, saw the challenges COVID-19 brought with it as an opportunity to create his own outdoor classroom.
BASKIN BOOTED: Carole Baskin returned to TV screens this month for the first time since the smash-hit “Tiger King” series on Netflix. But unfortunately for her, she didn’t last very long.
BOLTS WIN: The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop fans from gathering outside Amalie Arena to celebrate the Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on Monday.
HOLE-IN-ONE: A 90-year-old Florida man is doing what most golfers only dream of doing in their golfing careers. He hit a hole-in-one! However, that ace may not be the most impressive aspect of Frank McGhee.
