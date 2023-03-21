TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families across America have been visiting Tampa Bay this month to enjoy their spring break vacations.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is one of the top destinations to visit.

“We’ve actually exceeded last year’s record spring break, all the school districts were out at the same time,” Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Sandra Torres said. “Plus, the weather’s just been beautiful.”

Throughout the month of March and April, ZooTampa will extend its hours on the weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours will not be extended on April 1.

The zoo is also open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“It’s nice to take a break from school,” Local student Nia Ravirekhala said. “My grandma came from India and we don’t get to see her a lot so it was really nice to be able to come here.”

Ticket information can be found on their website.