ZooTampa celebrates World Elephant Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August 12 is World Elephant Day, a day that and aims to bring attention to the conservation and protection of Asian and African elephants.

On this day, the public is encouraged to visit sustainable sanctuaries that care for elephants and advocate for them.

“They are on the decline so they are an endangered species. So we want to make sure that everyone is aware of where they are at on that list and just be able to help them as much as they can,” ZooTampa Animal Care Supervisor Brandi Witmer said.

A team of animal specialists at ZooTampa at Lowry Park have rescued, rehabilitated and cared for a herd of six African Elephants.

“Our whole effort here is to make sure elephants are still on the face of the earth five decades from now. We want to make sure that the breeding efforts and the conversation of species, whether it be here or in Africa continues,” ZooTampa Senior VP and Chief Zoological Officer Dr. Larry Killmar said.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

“We want to be able to inspire kids, come to the zoo, learn about elephants,” Witmer said.

ZooTampa is open seven days a week. More information about admission can be found on their website.