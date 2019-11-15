Zoom into the weekend at Tampa Bay Auto Show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hit the road for the Tampa Bay New Car and Truck Show as it returns to the Tampa Convention Center this weekend.

From the latest family crossover to luxury vehicles and exotics, the Tampa Bay New Car and Truck Show showcases the latest automotive innovations.

It serves as a stage for automakers and suppliers to showcase their products and technologies.

Auto enthusiasts, casual drivers, families and those curious about the latest innovations in today’s automotive industry will enjoy the offerings that the three-day event holds.

Attendees are invited to get behind the wheel and take an up-close look at hundreds of vehicles in the impressive lineup of more than 350 new 2020 model-year cars, trucks, crossovers and more.

Featuring exclusive test drive opportunities, kid-friendly activities, and high-end exotics, there is something for everyone at this year’s Tampa Bay Car and Truck Show.

HOURS:

Friday, Nov. 15

Noon. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Tampa Bay Car and Truck Show.

