Zephyrhills woman arrested for hitting ex with lava lamp

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing charges after deputies say she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and hit her in the head with a lava lamp.

Chanel Hall is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s Zephyrhills home on June 10 around 3 a.m. Pasco County deputies say the 29-year-old forced her way in through a locked front door without permission.

Once she was inside the home, deputies say Hall hit the other woman in the forehead with a lava lamp. The victim was asleep in her bedroom at the time, an arrest report says. The arrest report says Hall also destroyed a door frame.

The victim suffered a gash to her forehead that required about three stitches, deputies say.

Hall was arrested for burglary with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.