Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Zephyrhills woman arrested for hitting ex with lava lamp

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
chanel hall_1561473304752.jpg.jpg

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing charges after deputies say she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and hit her in the head with a lava lamp.

Chanel Hall is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s Zephyrhills home on June 10 around 3 a.m. Pasco County deputies say the 29-year-old forced her way in through a locked front door without permission.

Once she was inside the home, deputies say Hall hit the other woman in the forehead with a lava lamp. The victim was asleep in her bedroom at the time, an arrest report says. The arrest report says Hall also destroyed a door frame.

The victim suffered a gash to her forehead that required about three stitches, deputies say. 

Hall was arrested for burglary with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss