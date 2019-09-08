Zephyrhills man dies in passenger seat after car crashes into tree

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed in the passenger seat of a vehicle Saturday when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Derrick Beers was the passenger in a Chevy 1500 travelling north on US-301, south of SR-56, around 4:15 a.m.
FHP said the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Beers died on the scene, and the driver was transported to Tampa General in serious condition.
