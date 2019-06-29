Zephyrhills convenience store owner charged with selling drugs

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla (WFLA) A Zephyrhills Convenience Store owner is facing serious charges after police say he was dealing drugs out of the store.

Narendra Patel is charged with possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and retail sale of drug paraphernalia.

Zephyrhills police report officers seized 41 containers of cannabis packaged and displayed for immediate sale.





Jerome Marks lives across the street with his grandchildren and says drug dealers have no place in his neighborhood.

“I don’t put up with crap from anybody,” said Marks. “I used to find hypodermic needles in the yard, I found a pistol in the yard one time, I called the police every time. I don’t care who you are.”

Arnette Mendes is a regular at the store and can’t believe the allegations are true.

“And I’m telling you.. I’m shocked. Like, you gotta be kidding,” said Mendes. “Great guy. He’s cool. I mean, we rarely even see him in here. Like I’m, I’m, what?”