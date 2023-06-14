TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The oldest brewery, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., is opening a new Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen in Tampa on Thursday.

The restaurant will be located at 11109 North 30th Street in Uptown Tampa. Guests can enjoy a first-class dining experience with fresh and local cuisine paired with Yuengling beers. The restaurant will have a private dining area, a meeting room space, an outdoor recreation area, a beer garden, a gift shop and a coffee bar.

“As a 6th generation brewing family, it is a highlight for us to evolve our business into this new, unique hospitality experience,” Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member said. “For 194 years we have been committed to brewing great beer for every taste. Now, we are proud to have created an incredible gathering place, not just for our beers to be enjoyed, but also a destination for delicious food and family entertainment. We are excited to be invested alongside renowned local organizations that share in our commitment to the future of Uptown Tampa.

The new restaurant is inspired by Yuengling’s rich industrial history as the Oldest Brewery in America that dates back to 1829. The company was praised for its commitment to the Tampa Bay area over the past 20 years, as it’s created over 200 jobs. The new addition will create an immersive dining and entertainment experience.

The restaurant beer line-up includes:

The flagship Traditional Lager

Light Lager

Golden Pilsner

Black & Tan

FLIGHT by Yuengling

Yuengling Premium Beer

Dark brewed Porter

Lord Chesterfield Ale

Bongo Fizz

Oktoberfest (seasonal)

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter (seasonal)

For more information, including local events, visit Yuengling.com/Tampa or follow @YuenglingTampa on social media.