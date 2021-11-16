Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Young Dylan was tapped by Tyler Perry himself, to star in a “Tyler Perry ‘s Young Dylan” about a young rapper who moves in with his uncle and family with hilarious results. New episodes of season two air on Thursdays on Nickelodeon at 7pm ET/PT.



NFL Slimetime

Dylan co-hosts NFL Slimetime, an all-new NFL half-hour weekly series on Nickelodeon. NFL Slimetime features Nick-ified highlights and game footage, youth football spotlights, interviews with NFL players and more, and airs weekly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, through Feb. 16, the week of Super Bowl.



That Girl Lay Lay (series)

Dylan will be guest starring in an episode of Nickelodeon’s new comedy series That Girl Lay Lay airing on Thursday, 11/11. In the episode, titled “That Dude Dylan,” Lay Lay is excited to show off her talents when BoomBox Burger announces that it is hosting a rap contest. When Young Dylan shows off his impressive rap skills, Sadie and Lay Lay try to gain the upper hand by finding out embarrassing secrets about Dylan.



Music

Young Dylan and That Girl Lay Lay released their new single “I’m That” across all major digital streaming platforms globally on Friday, October 8th. The single is produced by Jermaine Dupri, who is also featured on the song.



Kids Tonight Show

Dylan just completed shooting “The Kids Tonight Show,” executive produced by Jimmy Fallon for Peacock. The series will launch on the streamer on Thursday, October 14th.

