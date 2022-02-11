‘You will be shot’: Video shows Daytona Beach police shoot, kill ‘wanted’ man

WARNING: This video contains depictions of violence and graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 36-year-old man with an open warrant was shot and killed by Daytona Beach police Wednesday after officers said he appeared to reach for a gun when asked to peacefully exit a vehicle.

Randy Lansang, 36, of Ormond Beach was wanted in connection to a shooting earlier in the month, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Several officers were monitoring Lansang when he walked out of a home and into the passenger seat of a white 4-door sedan.

Officers followed the vehicle and performed a traffic stop, boxing the vehicle in so it could not leave. Body camera footage shows the officers demanding Lansang to show his hands more than two dozen times.

When he did not exit the vehicle, one officer yelled, “You will be shot.” Seconds later, a K-9 unit was sent in. That’s when officers said Lansang appeared to reach for a gun inside the car.

Body camera video shows at least four officers fire multiple shots at Lansang, who was later transported to a hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said no officers were injured during the incident.

Per department policy, the four officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.