Linley Mitchell is a confident swimmer, but her mother, Kerri Mitchell, knows that even strong swimmers can be at risk in the water. That’s why they decided to enroll Linley in swimming lessons at the YMCA in New Tampa.

“We thought it was a good idea to get her in some lessons and make her more comfortable and safer in the water,” says Kerri Mitchell.

The YMCA offers group lessons for all ages, starting with classes for infants as young as six months old. Parents are welcome to join their young children in the water to help them adjust.

“Our program is progressive. We want everyone to feel comfortable in the water, and then we gradually introduce new skills,” says Heidi Blair, Senior Director of Aquatics Programming at the YMCA.

Instructors understand that every child is different, and some may take longer than others to develop their swimming abilities.

For Mitchell, the decision to choose the YMCA over other swim schools was an easy one. She has a pool at home and wanted to be able to reinforce the techniques and exercises Linley learned in class.

“My older son and daughter did a week-long swim boot camp here, and by the end of the week, my daughter went from not swimming at all to being a successful swimmer,” says Mitchell.

The YMCA also offers swim lessons for teens and adults, so everyone in the family can have fun and stay safe in the water.

